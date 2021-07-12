Son of Santa Cruz man found dead urges: Check on elderly relatives

Nicholson Noel, 66, was found dead at his La Canoa, Santa Cruz, home on Friday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY NOEL RELATIVES -

Ricardo Nicholson is urging the public to be more attentive and check in on their elderly relatives during the pandemic to ensure they are healthy and safe.

On Friday afternoon relatives found the body of Nicholson's father, Noel Nicholson, 66, at his home at La Canoa, Santa Cruz.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Noel said his father had lived on his own in the area for over 40 years. He suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure glaucoma.

Nicholson encouraged people with elderly relatives to take the time to call them or check in with them often.

"I know it's difficult sometimes, especially with elderly parents, because they don't want you to treat them like a child or baby them up. But you should still make the effort to check in on them if even it's a phone call to see how they are doing."

Nicholson said his father was last seen alive last Tuesday, when a friend in the area drove him to the San Juan market, where he worked as a vendor.

Nicholson said he would remember his father as a humble man who kept to himself.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has set up a hotline to address the concerns of older people at 800-1405.