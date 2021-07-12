Sea Lots man denied bail on gun, ammo, shooting charges

A Port of Spain man faced a Princes Town magistrate virtually on Monday charged with five offences that arose from a shooting incident in Moruga in February.

Sherwin Alexander, of Pioneer Drive in Sea Lots, faced Indira Misir-Gosine charged with having a gun and ammunition, having them with intention to endanger lives and shooting with intent to cause grievous body harm.

The magistrate denied him bail and remanded him into custody to reappear on August 9.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on February 20 at Mandingo Road in Indian Walk. Police said two men shot and wounded Jerome Marcano, 20. He was walking along the road when the gunmen shot at him.

Police arrested Alexander on Friday, and PC Deoraj Jugoon of Princes Town CID laid the charge.

Alexander was not called upon to plead on Monday as the charges were indictable.

Attorney Criston J. Williams represented Alexander, who had no previous convictions. Alexander has a 2014 pending case charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted and objected to bail on the basis that a gun was used in the crime.