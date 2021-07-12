Public Administration, Digital Transformation ministries split

Allyson West

The Ministry of Public Administration and that of Digital Transformation will now function as separate ministries.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister which says Dr Keith Rowley has advised the President to do the following:

“Revoke the assignment of Allyson West as Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation and re-assign her as Minister of Public Administration; and revoke the assignment of Hassel Bacchus as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation and re-assign him as Minister of Digital Transformation.”

West was appointed on August 19, 2020, and Bacchus was appointed as minister in the ministry on the same day.