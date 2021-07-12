Prisons officer on marijuana charges

CHARGED: Prisons Officer I, Mark Maharj who has been charged with possession of marijuana and bringing a prohibited item into a prison. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

A PRISONS officer based at the Port of Spain Prison was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with possession of marijuana and bringing a dangerous drug into the prison.

A police press release said Mark Maharaj, a Prisons Officer I, was charged by acting Sgt Guerra on Sunday.

Maharaj. who has nine years’ service, was arrested after four packets of marijuana weighing one kilogram were allegedly found in his possession during a routine search at the prison last Friday.

Investigations were conducted by acting Sgt Guerra with the assistance of officers of the Port of Spain Division, the Special Investigations Unit, the Cyber Crime Unit and the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Division.