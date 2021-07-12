Princes Town man ‘trying to behave’ himself jailed

A Princes Town man, who claimed to be trying to behave himself, has been sentenced to four month’s imprisonment for having cocaine.

Christian Ramdhanie, of Hope Road, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and pleaded guilty on Monday to having 1.3 grammes of cocaine.

PC Dylan Rambhajan Southern Division Task Force laid the charge, and Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

Police searched his home for guns and ammunition on Saturday, but did not find any weapons. Instead, they found several rocks of cocaine in the pockets of the clothes Ramdhanie was wearing.

The court heard that Ramdhanie had several previous convictions for having narcotics, including trafficking cocaine, and gun-related offences. His first charge was in 1992 and the last in 2017.

Unrepresented by an attorney, Ramdhanie told the magistrate he has been trying to behave himself and was throwing himself at the mercy of the court.

The magistrate then sentenced him to four months with hard labour.