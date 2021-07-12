Prestige supports PM on arrangement with Namdevco

FLASHBACK: Customers wait in their vehicles at the KFC drive-thru service at the Westmoorings outlet back in May. The Prime Minister on Saturday announced a resumption of take-out, curbside and food delivery from July 19. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRESTIGE Holdings Limited, local franchise holder for KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, Starbucks and TGI Friday restaurants, on Sunday supported statements made by the Prime Minister in House of Representatives on July 9, about its partnership with the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation's (Namdevco) food basket-initiative

Dr Rowley said responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles at the time. He said Prestige Holdings offered eight trucks and that Namdevco "pays for fuel and labour.

"Mario's (Pizzeria) has now offered two trucks...This represents a significant reduction in the contracted costs of 14 trucks used in May and June."

Charles asked how this arrangement was made, to which Rowley said, "I have no knowledge other than the question being put to me, and if the member puts it elsewhere with the appropriate notice, the appropriate minister will answer."

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein then asked if the owner of Prestige Holdings Ltd is "the same person who was the chairman of the covid19 recovery committee of the Cabinet."

Rowley said, "I know Prestige Holdings has shareholdings. I can't answer your question of if this is the same person or not, because I do not carry, I do not know, I am not involved in the ownership of Prestige Holdings.

"But if you file a question giving notice, we can investigate it and give you a detailed, accurate answer."

In a statement, Prestige said in July, it was contacted by Namdevco for help with the distribution of food hampers to the most needy in society during a very difficult time in Trinidad and Tobago. "We were happy to to support this worthy cause in bringing relief to our needy citizens. Prestige said its arrangement with Namdevco began on July 7 and "these truck services are being provided three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) whilst our restaurants are closed. On Saturday, Rowley announced the reopening of all restaurants and food establishments on July 19, for take-out, deliveries, drive-throughs and curbside pickup only. Prestige said each truck needs a crew, which consists of a driver and a loader. "Namdevco has agreed to pay the cost for the labour for these crews, which is $408 per truck crew per day.

Prestige said it is providing eight trucks. As agreed with Namdevco, Prestige said, "We will be reimbursed for fuel based on receipts."