Non-emergency medical and therapy services reopened

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

The Health Ministry said, beginning on Tuesday, non-emergency dental, optometric, physical therapy, and occupational therapy health services will be allowed on a temporary basis.

In a release, the ministry said, “pursuant to Regulation 3(10)(ao) of the Emergency Regulations, 2020, with effect from Tuesday July 13, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the provision of non-emergency dental, optometric, physical therapy, and occupational therapy health services, and including employees necessary for the operation of these Health Services, only, until further notice, Monday through Sunday.”

It said customers and operators of the those establishments are advised to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of state of emergency, the public health guidelines, and legal requirements of the public health regulations.

It said authorisations granted by the Health Minister pursuant to statements 2, 3, and 4, remain valid.

The Health Ministry said it will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.