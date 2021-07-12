New interim executive team at WASA

Dr Lennox Sealy who resigned last Thursday as WASA's executive chairman and CEO. -

FOUR days after the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) executive chairman and CEO Dr Lennox Sealy resigned, a new interim executive management team has been appointed at the state utility.

WASA announced this in a brief press release on Monday morning. It said its board of bommissioners had met and decided to appoint the new interim executive management team and that this change takes effect from Monday.

The board also said this change was in keeping with its strategic vision for the authority.

No mention made as to who the members of this new interim executive management team are, who they have replaced or their scope of responsibility.

The WASA release said the board is resolute in its quest to improve the level of service that is currently being provided and continues to examine the operations of the authority and take the necessary decisions in order to improve these operations so as to strive to achieve its mandate.

Sealy resigned with immediate effect last Thursday.

A press release from the Ministry of Public Utilities announcing his resignation did not cite reasons for his leaving. The release did indicate Government's acceptance that the management and operational changes that Dr Sealy was expected to bring to WASA had not materialised.