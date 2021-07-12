New covid19 cases drop below 100 for first time in months

For the first time in months, the number of new cases in TT has dropped to below 100, with 57 cases being reported from samples taken between July 9 and 11.

Four deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.

It should be noted that numbers on Mondays have traditionally been low owing to fewer testing facilities being open on weekends.

The Health Ministry’s update on Monday said the people who died were two elderly women, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 34,822 cases, of which 27,962 have recovered.

There are 312 patients in hospital, nine fewer than on Sunday. Of these, there are 106 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 22 in the intensive care unit and 22 in the high dependency unit.

There are 28 people at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, five at the St Ann’s Hospital, 44 at the Arima General Hospital, 38 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 27 at the St James Medical Complex, 19 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 121 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 38 at UWI Debe, 12 at UTT Valsayn, 21 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 21 at the Port of Spain field hospital, five at the Couva Field Hospital, 14 at the Tacarigua Facility, and ten in Tobago.

There are 187 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,429 people in home self-isolation.

There are 135 recovered community cases and 39 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 245,703. Of these tests, 105,525 were done at private facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 225,546 people had had their first vaccine dose: 90,420 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 134,926 Sinopharm, and 200 had the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 140,568 people had received their second dose.