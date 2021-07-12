Namdevco donates seedlings to Point Fortin corporation

Mayor of Point Fortin Saleema McCree Thomas (right) receives seedlings from Namdevco's manager of communications public and stakeholder relations Marisa Bernard. -

THE National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) has donated seedlings to the Point Fortin Borough Corporation as it continues its Grow Your Own Food drive.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas launched the drive on November 4, 2020. She said it was in an effort to encourage and improve food security in the area.

In a press release on Monday, she said Namdevco donated tomato and pakchoi seedlings.

"This second phase of the drive further seeks to encourage and support burgesses in their agricultural effort towards sustainable living by planting their own food."

The borough corporation thanked Namdevco's CEO Nirmalla Debysingh-Persad and her staff for granting 680 seedlings (340 of each type) to the borough.

Councillors will distribute the seedlings.