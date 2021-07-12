Massy Stores partners with Trinpad, Ferreira Optical

Ferreira Optical CEO Lorenzo Hodges, centre, with staff at the launch of the company's branch inside Massy Stores' Gulf View branch in La Romain- FILE PHOTO

Massy Stores Supermarket has announced the introduction of Trinpad (a division of The Office Authority Ltd) and Ferreira Optical Ltd to three of its locations – Trincity, Marabella and Gulf View.

In a release, Massy Stores said the integrated shopping concept will provide an added convenience to customers by giving them access to quality stationery and specialty printing services as well as superior eye-care and eyewear while grocery shopping.

Trinpad and Ferreira Optical first piloted the concept in November 2020, when they launched their locations at Massy Stores, Gulf View.

The release said both have since expanded to Massy Stores Marabella and Trincity and became fully operational in June 2021.

Speaking on the recent expansion of the integrated concept, Roxane De Freitas, chief executive officer of Massy Stores said “I am excited that both companies made the decision to expand the partnership. It is yet another testament that Massy Stores continues to innovate and invest in delighting our shoppers, bringing new and desirable services, while maintaining a safe, hygienic environment.”

Angella Persad, executive chairman, Office Authority, said “We are extremely happy to be partnering with Massy Stores to bring our personalised print and photo services, as well as our reputable stationery brands, to Massy’s customers. Trinpad has been serving the nation’s print and stationery needs for over 50 years, and we saw this journey with Massy as an opportunity to expand our customer reach by making our products and services available to Massy’s customers through our new store in store model”.

Similarly, Lorenzo Hodges, chief executive officer, Ferreira Optical, also expressed optimism about the expanded partnership, “Ferreira Optical's partnership with Massy Stores represents an opportunity for our customers to enjoy an enhanced shopping convenience. With customer service remaining the hallmark of our business, our optical centres in Massy have been creatively designed to deliver a more personalized service experience whilst maintaining the highest level of eye care delivery.”

Trinpad locations are open from 8 am – 4 pm, under the current public health regulations, Mondays to Fridays at the three Massy Stores locations.

To schedule a visit at Ferreira Optical, customers can call 227-7000, WhatsApp 278-2878 or send an email to customercare@ferreiraoptical.com. Massy Stores open at 7 am every day.