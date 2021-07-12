Man charged with drunk driving in Reform tells police chase bandits instead

File photo

A man who allegedly chastised a policeman for arresting him instead of chasing after bandits is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with drunk driving and disorderly behaviour.

A police report said around 3.30 pm on Sunday, PCPolo, a special reserve officer, and another officer were on mobile patrol in Reform Village near Gasparillo.

They saw a man who appeared to be holding a cell phone while driving a Hyundai Matrix.

The report said the police stopped the car and spoke to the driver. The report said his speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol.

When the police cautioned him about driving while under the influence, he replied, “Boy, I drink three beers.”

As police were about to take him to the Gasparillo station for a breathalyser test, he began talking loudly.

“You is a dotish SRP. Why you doh go and run down bandits? Watch your shoulder title, you is nothing,” the mansaid to Polo.

The report said when police cautioned him about behaving in a disorderly manner, he replied: “Allyuh police just like them magistrate them – allyuh eh have nothing to do.”

The man later failed two breathalyser tests at the San Fernando police station.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milligrammes of breath. The first reading was 105 microgrammes and the second 94 microgrammes.