Malick Girls’ RC gets 25 tablets from Trini/Canadian benefactor

Joy Rush, left, principal of Malick Girls RC and Lucille Nathu, facilitator of the digital empowerment drive as several tablet devices were donated to the school. -

A Trinidadian living in Canada has donated 25 tablets to the Malick Girls’ RC School.

The mobile devices were handed over last Monday to principal Joy Rush by the organiser and facilitator of the digital empowerment drive Lucille Nathu, who is also the former general manager of Catholic Media Services Ltd (Camsel).

Attending the brief handing-over ceremony were Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and MP for the area, Adrian Leonce, Fr Steve Ransom, school manager, and Sterling Jacobs, representative of Catholic Education Board.

Nathu said the devices were welcome, as some students continue to struggle with online learning and many parents and teachers require support to continue empowering the nation's children.

She said their benefactor, who chose to remain anonymous, is a Trinidadian now living in the Niagara escarpment in Canada. She said he has a passion for helping children and remains committed to support learning and affording students throughout Trinidad and Tobago the opportunity to succeed.

Nathu said she also remains committed to supporting parents, children and teachers who are required to adapt to a challenging learning environment owing to the pandemic.

She said, “Several other schools and parish communities have already received tablets and ongoing monetary donations.”

To date, she said six other RC primary schools have benefited from tablet donations, including Nelson Street Boys' and Girls' RC, Bethlehem Boys' and Girls' RC, Cipero RC, Brasso Seco RC, St Dominic`s Home and Kindness Makes a Difference (KMAD) as well as the La Romaine Migrant Community (LAMS).

Leonce commended all present for the role they have played in supporting the families and children who will now have online access.

As a former teacher, he said he understands the challenges faced and thanked Nathu and their benefactor for the continued support.

Nathu quoted the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin, saying of what she is doing, “It`s all God`s work.”