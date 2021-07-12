Licensing offices reopen smoothly on phased basis

San Fernando Licensing office on Balisier avenue, Pleasantville. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke was optimistic that the appointment system at licensing offices would be successful in completing transactions while keeping staff and the public safe.

He was pleased with the phased reopening of licensing offices on Monday.

Speaking with Newsday, Clarke, who visited the St James, Wrightson Road and Arima offices, said he did not see any crowds.

Citing the safety concerns expressed by staff last Thursday, Clarke said he was satisfied with the turnout of workers at the various offices and told the public and workers all the necessary covid19 protocols were in place to reduce the risk of infection.

"We are mindful of the staff's concerns, and the (Transport) ministry would have provided every member of staff with the opportunity to participate in the vaccination drive. But of course, this is on a voluntary basis.

"Outside of that, we have taken all the steps to ensure our staff are provided with sanitisers and that our visitors wash their hands on a frequent basis."

He said he had expected a higher turnout of public for appointments.

"The only thing we discovered that we are a little concerned about is the turnout of the public.

"We had about a 70 per cent show of appointments, when we hoped to see an 80 per cent turnout. We hope that as the message goes out more people will come out."

Clarke said appointments can be made online for vehicle transfers and to record changes in the engines of vehicles.

He said driver's permits can be renewed on a walk-in basis for those who are travelling or if the permits were defaced.

He anticipated that the number of appointments available would be limited to try to reduce the number of people visiting the offices, but said they would be increased over time.

On expired permits, Clarke said the permits would remain valid until October 1. This extension was put in place while licensing offices were closed.

Newsday also spoke to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, who said he was also pleased with the turnout and was confident the appointment system would be able to accommodate the public safely.

Responding to safety concerns expressed by staff over the reopening, Sinanan said he was guided by the Ministry of Health and would continue to adhere to the public health regulations.

"We take our guidance from the Ministry of Health on when we can open and close. But we do have a proper rotation of staff to limit any crowding or strain."

Contacted for comment, president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke said while he was aware of some unease among staff before the reopening of the offices, he has not heard of any more complaints from workers on the reopening.