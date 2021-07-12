Health Minister: Manufacturing and automotive sectors to reopen from Monday

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

FROM Monday, companies in the manufacturing and automotive sectors will be allowed conduct business on a temporary basis, the Health Minister has advised.

A release from the ministry said both sectors will be allowed to operate from Monday to Sunday.

The adjustments were made under Regulation 3(10)(ao) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations 2021.

The minister advised customers and proprietors to comply with the public health regulations.

A release from the TT Manufacturing Association on Sunday, reported that 2,697 people got their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on June 6 and 1,495 on Thursday at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.