Gun, ammo seized, marijuana plants destroyed in Port of Spain raids

A pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition were found and seized by police during an exercise in St Barbs Road, Laventille on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police seized a gun and ammunition and destroyed marijuana plants in Port of Spain on Monday.

They said the exercise happened between 11 am and 3 pm and involved intelligence gathered by the Port of Spain division.

In the first incident police went to St Barb's Road, Laventille and searched an abandoned house, where they found a pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested.

They then visited a bushy area nearby, where they found 100 marijuana plants and seedlings. The plants were uprooted and the seedlings destroyed.

During the exercise eight public health notices were issued.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Gaffar and Snr Supt Nobbee and led by Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Cumberbatch and Insp Knott with field operations by Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, Modeste and Thomas and PCs Bacchuss, Gangoo, Campbell and Garraway.