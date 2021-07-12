Funeral of radio pioneer Margaret Elcock on July 24

Margaret Elcock - Photo courtesy social media

The funeral of Family Broadcasting Network/Isaac 98.1 FM president and founder Margaret Elcock will take place on July 24.

In a post on its Facebook page, Isaac 98.1 FM said owing to the covid19 restrictions, the guest list will be limited and the service, which is scheduled to begin at midday, will be streamed live.

Elcock died at her Westmoorings home on July 4 from heart failure. She was 73. Since her death, the station has been honouring its late founder in its programming. Elcock founded the first 24-hour gospel station in TT in 2002. In 2016, she was honoured by the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) for her contribution to the development of radio in TT, the article added.

In 2010 she was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Silver for her commitment to the local broadcasting industry. She leaves to mourn her husband, retired Industrial Court member Lloyd Elcock, her son Paul, daughters Gillian, Marisa and Christianne and six grandchildren.