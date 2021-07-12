Fraud cops thwart Aranguez robbery

Two teens are in police custody after they were held in connection robbing a man in Aranguez on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Fraud Squad were dirivng a marked police vehicle near the Aranguez Savannah, at around 3 pm, when they were flagged down by a man who said his cellphone was stolen.

Officers saw two teens running away from the scene and chased them.

They eventually caught them in a nearby back street.

The teens, ages 16 and 17-years-old, are from Malick and Santa Cruz respectively.

The cellphone belonging to the man was found.

The teens are expected to be charged.