Fraud cops thwart Aranguez robbery
Two teens are in police custody after they were held in connection robbing a man in Aranguez on Saturday afternoon.
Police said officers of the Fraud Squad were dirivng a marked police vehicle near the Aranguez Savannah, at around 3 pm, when they were flagged down by a man who said his cellphone was stolen.
Officers saw two teens running away from the scene and chased them.
They eventually caught them in a nearby back street.
The teens, ages 16 and 17-years-old, are from Malick and Santa Cruz respectively.
The cellphone belonging to the man was found.
The teens are expected to be charged.
Comments
"Fraud cops thwart Aranguez robbery"