Fire, prison officers get Sagicor donations

Mariana Galindo, right. Sagicor advisor from the Joel Martinez Branch hands over sanitiser, masks, and other sanitisation items to Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith of the TT Fire Services, at the TTFS Headquarters on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. -

Sagicor recently donated sanitisation items to the TT Fire Service and the Prison Officers Association. The items included sanitiser, masks and gloves.

A media release said president and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc Robert Trestrail recognises the value all essential workers contribute to keeping TT safe.

Trestrail said, “Every day, we, as citizens of TT are dependent on our essential worker heroes who go out there and execute their jobs to the best of their ability, while putting themselves at risk. It is so important that citizens support them by not just doing what they’re supposed to do: washing hands, keeping physically distanced and wearing masks correctly, but also by corporate TT providing them with the tools to keep them and their families safe. Sagicor is happy to give that support.”

Lester Walcott, the general secretary of the Prison Officers’ Association, noted the company's concern for the officers.

“The Prison Officers’ Association is thankful for the contribution made by Sagicor, which continues to lead in its corporate social responsibilities, by not only providing diverse and relevant, financial services, but has shown its concern for prison officers who work diligently as a key essential service and have not escaped the impacts of covid19," he said.

"The need for adequate PPE, sanitisation and cleaning products is extensive and we will fully utilise what has been donated by Sagicor to ensure we are able to maintain a safe, clean and hopefully covid19 free environment. Thank you on behalf of all prison officers.”

Marlon Smith, chief fire officer, said, “The TT Fire Service is very much appreciative of this generous gesture in assisting our officers to protect ourselves during our encounter with members of the public.”