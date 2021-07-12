Emergency drainage work at Lucyvale junction, Speyside

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) has started emergency drainage works at Lucyvale junction, Speyside near the Speyside recreation ground.

In a statement on Monday, the division said the work is being done between the hours of 7 am to 4 pm and is likely to end by Friday.

It said this effort is in keeping with the division’s ongoing thrust to ensure that drainage infrastructure is maintained, alleviating flooding and erosion within communities.

The roadway will be reduced to single-lane traffic during working hours and road users are advised to exercise extreme caution when approaching and leaving the area.

The division said it apologises for any inconvenience caused.