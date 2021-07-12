Eastern cops seize pistol, ammo, arrest one

File photo

A Sangre Grande man is in police custody after he was arrested for the possession of a gun and ammunition at his home early on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the Sangre Grande CID, Eastern Division Task Force and the regiment carried out a series of patrols and exercises between 3 am and 8 am.

During their patrols, police visited a house in North Eastern Settlement. They searched it and found the gun and 11 rounds of ammunition.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday.

Sgt Allan Khan co-ordinated the exercise with field operations by Cpl Osouna.

Police are continuing enquiries.