Dealing with uterine fibroids

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi. -

Uterine fibroids are benign (non-cancerous) abnormal growths of muscle cells and fibrous tissue within the uterus (womb). They are also called myomas or leiomyoma. Fibroids occur when a single muscle cell in the wall of the uterus multiplies and grows to form a non-cancerous tumour. It is a medical fact that most women will have fibroids during their lifetime. Usually, fibroid development occurs when a woman is in her 30s or 40s.

Fibroids can change the size and shape of the uterus and sometimes the cervix (lower part of the womb). Women usually have more than one fibroid tumour but single fibroids are possible. Whether or not fibroids may cause symptoms or require treatment depend on their number, location and size. This makes understanding the potential relationship between fibroids and infertility very important.

Where do fibroids grow?

Fibroids are usually found in or around the body of the uterus womb, but sometimes they grow in the cervix. These locations determine the type and possible effects on a woman.

• Outside or within the outer lining (sub serosal)

• On stalks, extending from the uterus (pedunculated)

• Within the uterine muscle (intramural)

• Between the uterine broad ligaments (submucosal)

Submucosal fibroid is the type of fibroids that reduce pregnancy rate, roughly by 50 per cent. In some cases, simply removing the submucosal fibroid solves infertility. Fibroids are quite common and in 20-80 per cent of women of childbearing age, developing even till about age 50 in some women.

Many women who have fibroids don't have any symptoms, and it is estimated that 30 per cent of women between the ages of 25 and 44 have various symptoms.

The most common symptoms include:

• Heavy menstrual bleeding

• Periods lasting more than a week

• Pelvic pressure or pain

• Frequent urination

• Difficulty emptying the bladder

• Constipation

• Backache or leg pains. On rare occasions a fibroid can cause acute pain when it outgrows its blood supply and begins to die.

Causes of fibroids

The exact causes of fibroids are not clearly known, but some of the following factors are suggested:

• Genetic changes. Many fibroids contain changes in genes that differ from those in normal uterine muscle cells.

• Hormones. Oestrogen and progesterone, two hormones that stimulate development of the uterine lining during each menstrual cycle in preparation for pregnancy, appear to promote the growth of fibroids. Fibroids contain more oestrogen and progesterone receptors than normal uterine muscle cells. Fibroids tend to shrink after menopause due to a decrease in hormone production.

• Substances that help the body maintain tissues, such as insulin-like growth factor.

• Extracellular matrix (ECM), the material that makes cells stick together, like mortar between bricks. ECM is increased in fibroids and makes them fibrous. ECM also stores growth factors and causes biologic changes in the cells themselves.

Uterine fibroids can develop from a stem cell in the smooth muscular tissue of the uterus (myometrium). A single cell divides repeatedly, eventually creating a firm, rubbery mass distinct from nearby tissue. The growth patterns of uterine fibroids vary. They may grow slowly or rapidly, or they may remain the same size. Some fibroids go through growth spurts, and some may shrink on their own. Many fibroids that have been present during pregnancy shrink or disappear after pregnancy, as the uterus goes back to a normal size.

Risk factors

There are few known risk factors for uterine fibroids, other than being a woman of reproductive age. Factors that can have an impact on fibroid development include:

• Race. Although any woman of reproductive age can develop fibroids, black women are more likely to develop them. They develop them at a younger age than women of other races, and they are likely to have more or larger fibroids, along with more-severe symptoms.

• Heredity. If your mother or sister had fibroids, you're at increased risk of developing them.

• Number of pregnancies. Women with one or more pregnancies have a decreased risk of fibroid formation.

• Use of birth control pills. Birth control pills generally protect against fibroids, but its use at an early age (between age 13 and 16) may be associated with an increased risk for fibroid.

• Other factors. Onset of menstruation at an early age; obesity; a vitamin D deficiency; having a diet higher in red meat and lower in green vegetables, fruit and dairy; and drinking alcohol, including beer, appear to increase your risk of developing fibroids.

Diagnosis and tests

• Uterine fibroids are frequently found incidentally during a routine pelvic exam.

• Ultrasound.

• Lab tests, which include a complete blood count to determine if you have anaemia

• Hysterosonography

• Hysterosalpingography

• Hysteroscopy

• Magnetic resonance imaging

Treatment

• Watchful waiting. Many women with uterine fibroids experience no signs or symptoms, If that's the case for you, watchful waiting could be the best option. Fibroids aren't cancerous. They usually grow slowly and tend to shrink after menopause.

• Medications. Medications for uterine fibroids target hormones that regulate your menstrual cycle, treating symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pressure. They don't eliminate fibroids, but may shrink them.

•Minimally invasive procedures. Certain procedures can destroy uterine fibroids without actually removing them through surgery. They include:

- Uterine artery embolisation

- Radio frequency ablation

- Laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy

- Hysteroscopic myomectomy

Options for traditional surgical procedures include:

• Abdominal myomectomy

• Hysterectomy

If you suspect you have fibroids, consult your health care provider or gynaecologist for proper evaluation and management plans.

