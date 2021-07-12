CXC working on rectifying timetable changes

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said it is aware that some candidates may be noting some changes in their electronic timetables available in the CXC online student portal.

In a statement on the weekend, CXC said, "We are working to rectify the issue as quickly as possible. Students should be guided by their printed timetables as all examinations will be administered as scheduled.

"Where candidates may not have collected their printed timetable, they should review the master timetable on the CXC website: https://www.cxc.org/downloadtimetables," the release advised.

The regional body apologised for any inconvenience caused.