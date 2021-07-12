Clement Campbell, Iantha Wright earn NACAC medals on final day

Shakeem McKay had to settle for fifth place in the men’s Under-20 200m final. Photo by Sureash Cholai

CLEMENT Campbell leaped to a silver medal for TT in the men’s Under-23 long jump at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Sunday.

Campbell left his best for last as he jumped to 7.37 metres on his final attempt. He leaped to 6.94m on his first attempt, 5.43m on his second, 6.74m on his third and 7.31m on his fourth. Campbell fouled on his fifth jump.

Jamaican Shakwon Coke earned gold with an effort of 7.88m and Costa Rican Rasheed Miller took bronze with a 7.15m jump.

Iantha Wright claimed bronze in the women’s Under-23 200m event in 24.40 seconds. Halle Hazzard of Grenada snatched silver in 24.07 and Fiordaliza Cofil of Dominican Republic bagged gold in 23.89.

TT runner Shakeem McKay had to settle for fifth place in the men’s Under-20 200m final in 21.65. Wayne McCoy of Bahamas won the event in 21.17.

TT grabbed seven medals – three gold, two silver and two bronze.

Tyriq Horsford (men’s Under-23 javelin), Rae-Ann Serville (women’s Under-20 400m) and Dillon Leacock (men’s Under-23 400m hurdles) all won gold. Campbell (men’s Under-23 long jump) and Leah Bertrand (women’s Under-20 100m) copped silver and Wright (women’s Under-23 200m) and Kion Benjamin (men’s Under-23 100m) ended with bronze.