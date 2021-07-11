Tyriq Horsford, Rae-Anne Serville golden at NACAC Champs

Tyriq Horsford -

TYRIQ HORSFORD and Rae-Anne Serville claimed gold on Saturday on the second day of the three-day North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships at the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium), San Jose, Costa Rica.

Horsford, a multiple Carifta Games gold medallist, produced his best effort on his fifth and penultimate throw, a distance of 73.06 metres, to emerge victorious during the morning session.

The 21-year-old got the better of Bahamas’ Keyshawn Strachan, who landed the spear at 72.13 metres with his second throw.

Taking the bronze was Panama’s Armando Caballero with 63.50 metres and fourth place went to Costa Rica’s Ivan Sibaja (63.04m).

Serville cruised to victory in the women’s Under-20 400 metres in 54.85 seconds.

The 19-year-old was followed across the finish line by Akrisa Eristee of the British Virgin Islands (55.66), Melanie Vargas of Costa Rica (59.78) and Yissel Diaz of Panama (one minute, 8.90 seconds).

On Friday, Leah Bertrand copped silver in the women’s Under-20 100 metres (11.70 seconds) and Olympic-bound Kion Benjamin earned bronze in the men’s Under-23 100m in 10.40 seconds.

Up to press time on Saturday evening, Clement Campbell was involved in the men’s Under-23 long jump.

He was among a five-man field in the final, with Taeco O’Garro (Antigua/Barbuda), Adrian Alvarado (Panama), Rasheed Miller (Costa Rica) and Shakwon Coke (Jamaica) the other entrants.

Shakeem McKay will be the lone TT athlete to compete on the final day on Sunday, in the men’s Under-20 200 metres final.

He will line up alongside the Bahamas duo of Terrence Jones and Wayna McCoy, the Costa Rica pair of Alejandro Ricketts and Stiver Alfaro, Nazzio John of Grenada and Sandrey Davison of Jamaica.