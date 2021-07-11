Two new deaths, 188 more covid cases

Image courtesy CDC

There have been two more covid19-related deaths and 188 new cases, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday in its 4 pm update.

These new cases were from samples taken between July 7 and July 10. The two additional deaths - of an elderly man and woman, both with comorbidites - have brought the total number of covid19 deaths to 937.

This is the lowest number of deaths recorded so far for the month of July.

The update also reported that as of Sunday afternoon, there were 210 recovered community cases, these are people who tested positive for the coronavirus and were in self-isolation at home, but met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.

Twenty-nine people were also discharged from public health facilities.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 321 covid patients in hospitals.