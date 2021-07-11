Trinidad and Tobago hold mighty Mexico 0-0 in Gold Cup opener

Mexico defender Edson Alvarez, left, steals the ball from Trinidad and Tobago defender Ryan Telfer (7) during the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, on Saturda. (AP Photo) -

AN inspired effort by the Soca Warriors led the team to an improbable 0-0 draw against Concacaf powerhouse Mexico in Group A on the opening day of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night.

TT have had a rough time of late failing to advance to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in the Concacaf zone under former head coach Terry Fenwick.

Under interim head coach Angus Eve the players demonstrated determination and passion as they held the mighty Mexicans.

Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who has not been TT’s first choice goalkeeper in recent times, delivered a memorable performance with some spectacular saves.

Eve’s strategy was to pack the defence as TT played with five at the back including Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Jelani Peters, Radanfah Abu Bakr and Ross Russell Jnr.

Mexico ended the match with 83 per cent possession as TT were willing to sit back and counter attack. TT took four shots in the match and Mexico had 30 attempts on goal.

TT made five changes during the contest with Ryan Telfer, Mekeil Williams, Kevin Molino, Noah Powder and Neveal Hackshaw all being introduced.

At the final whistle TT celebrated the result with vigor. A video circulated on social media with the players and coaching staff singing the Soca Warriors anthem in the dressing room.

The match was marred by fans shouting discriminatory comments which forced the referee to stop the match multiple times.

TT will play El Salvador on Wednesday, before facing Guatemala on Sunday in their final group match. The top two teams will advance to the knock-out phase.

TT defeated French Guiana on penalties in the Gold Cup qualifiers to book a place in the Gold Cup.