Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo guide West Indies to 2-0 series lead

Hayden Walsh Jr. (centre) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Josh Philippe (right) of Australia during the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Saturday. Also in photo is stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. (AFP PHOTO) -

SHIMRON HETMYER and Dwayne Bravo each returned to form with the bat with a fourth-wicket partnership of 103 in 10.1 overs as the West Indies spanked Australia by 56 runs in their second T20 International at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday.

Hetmyer produced a Man of the Match innings of 61 (36 deliveries, two fours and four sixes) and Bravo, who was promoted to number five in the batting line-up, had an unbeaten 47 (34 deliveries, three sixes and a four), as they guided the West Indies to 196 runs for four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Lendl Simmons chipped in with 30 and Andre Russell 24 not out.

Australia relied on a valiant 54 (42 deliveries, five fours and a six) from Mitchell Marsh - his second T20 fifty on the trot, but their innings never got going, as they were dismissed for 140 with four deliveries remaining.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr did the damage for the WI with three wickets for 29 runs and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell got 2/22.

Australia, who won the toss, kept the same 11, a day after losing by 18 runs in the first T20 International on Friday while the West Indies rested opening batsman Evin Lewis and pace bowler Obed McCoy, with Andre Fletcher and Cottrell replacing the duo.

The third game in the five-match series will take place in St Lucia on Monday, from 7.30 pm.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 196-4 (20 overs) - Shimron Hetmyer 61, Dwayne Bravo 47 not out, Lendl Simmons 30, Andre Russell 24 not out vs AUSTRALIA 140 (19.2 overs) - Mitchell Marsh 54; Hayden Walsh 3-29, Sheldon Cottrell 2-22. West Indies won by 56 runs.