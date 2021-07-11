SATT expands vaccination drive to include all

A member of the public gets a first dose of a covid19 vaccine. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Supermarket Association (SATT) says its mass vaccination site at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas, has vaccinated 13,000 frontliners to date.

In a release on Sunday, the association said those who received the jab included supermarket employees, distribution and supplier staffers, farmers, market vendors, the elderly, infirm and many more.

It said the association had shown the benevolence of vaccine diplomacy by leading the way forward and was pleased to open a pathway for vaccination.

The association also invited all sectors to submit their vaccine requests to: vaccineinfo@satthq.com, so that the country could achieve herd immunity in the shortest period possible.

The release said all sectors, including, but not limited to: supermarket/retail; supply/distribution; nightclubs/restaurants/bars; food service sector; energy; construction; manufacturing; farmers/market vendors; religious groups; NGOs; the public service; chambers and other associations can submit their spreadsheets.

The association asked for data to be submitted in a tabulated format or spreadsheet to include the following details to begin the biodata registration: name/ contact number/ e-mail address/ organisation or occupation.

It said an e-mail will be sent to complete the registration process, which is done completely online, and confirmation will be sent with a vaccine appointment with the day and time.

“The SATT cares about the restoration of the national fabric and will play an incremental role in returning the nation to a fulcrum of stability.”