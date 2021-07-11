Rowley on car tax exemptions: 'I won't interfere with ministers terms of engagement'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Saturday. - Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister on Saturday detailed how the Opposition was allegedly part of corrupt activities as he dismissed concerns raised about the purchase of luxury vehicles by two government ministers during the pandemic.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Dr Rowley responded to the Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal calling on him to impose a moratorium on ministers' buying luxury cars.

Rowley, who said he goes to bed between 2 am and 3 am, wakes daily at daybreak wondering what will happen to the country, while some allegedly plundered the public purse.

“All of a sudden they concerned about death in the country. They concerned about who is hungry. They concerned about who is starving. Just give me a break!”

Last Monday, Moonilal raised the issue of tax exemptions on cars for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Energy Minister Stuart Young amounting to $1.25 million, saying the timing was not the best given the number of people out of work as a result of covid19 restrictions.

In response, Rowley said: “I sought legal advice and the legal advice was, these are people’s terms of engagement and you have no authority to interfere with it.”

The PM said he too purchased a vehicle, but did not disclose the type and the tax exemption, adding that he drives himself around so as to not to lose the skill.

“I accept the terms of my engagement and if it disturbs some of the people, I am sorry, but I don’t think it is fair for somebody to tell me what to do with what I earn when you have no interest in talking to those who have stolen public money.”

He recalled the matter first came up in October, last year, sparked by an editorial. He said then that he would consider putting a cap on the exemptions and address it with Cabinet. Young on Thursday said the matter was still before a cabinet sub-committee.

Rowley said the tax exemption is part of the terms of engagement of thousands of different people at different levels. He said he was disturbed by those who want to dictate what others do with the money they earn.

“I have been Prime Minister for six years, and I expect to be for a while longer, and one day I will not be. The one thing I want to be able to say to the country when I leave this job is that I did not run a cabinet of corrupt people who sought to steal government money for their benefit.”

He referenced a former opposition senator who is charged with corruption-related offences arising out of an alleged conspiracy to reward themselves with fees from legal briefs from the State, who recently had a food hamper drive. He said he would not steal to feed his constituents.

He also referred to Moonilal being before the courts for his alleged involvement in Estate Management Business Development Co (EMBD), which he said is battling to not pay $3.8 billion in claims from contractors. He said in one matter, a claim was for $532 million and the contractor settled for $28 million.

“The people who pushing this is for their political benefit,” he said, highlighting that under the People’s Partnership a Mercedes Benz was bought for the then housing minister to use, which was not part of the terms of the minister. A Porsche was bought at the Agriculture Ministry and a Prado was bought and was crashed. He reminded the country of the two Range Rovers with the same chassis number that saw a former attorney general getting into legal trouble.

Rowley, who seemed well prepared to respond to the question with prepared notes, said EMBD is fighting four Appeal Court matters, 20 High Court matters and one arbitration for claims against the company by contractors who all had certified payments.

“People who have questions to answer about that want to talk to me through you (media) about my car? You all serious?

“The same people who are raising the issue and chaining you up to raise this issue have not responded and I have not seen an editorial about $931 million signed away on September 5, the last working day of the last government.”

He said many believe that because the Government is silent on those issues there is a belief that nothing has happened or is happening, which was far from the truth. He said the PNM is held to a higher standard, which he understands.

“We have to focus on what really matters and there are some who have no moral authority to speak to anybody about taxpayers' money.”

Rowley pointed out that the whole issue of tax exemption on cars is rooted in a police investigation where a member of Parliament facilitated the exemption of $1 million in taxes to a member of the public.