Licensing offices reopen on phased basis Monday

All licensing offices will reopen on Monday on a phased basis with limited appointments, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced on Saturday.

In the first phase vehicular transactions, transfers, permits are among the services that will be offered.

Vehicular transactions are registration of new and used vehicles for dealers will take place by appointment from Monday to Thursday. Individual registration by appointments will take place on Fridays. Appointments for vehicle transfers and notice of changes to vehicles are to be made online.

There would be online appointments only for taxi badge applications and renewals. First time permits appointments are online only with limited online appointments for renewals. Walk-in renewals apply only for people who are to travel abroad and they must provide proof with a confirmed ticket.

Other services with limited appointments include applications and collection of certified copies, driving test, regulations, applications for tint exemption, VTS/maxi taxi/school bus and walk-in collection.

The public must pre-book appointments using the online scheduling portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/. Appointments before Monday are voided and new bookings must be made.

Services that would not be a part of phase one are applications for provisional permits and vehicle inspections

In the second phase of reopening services not allowed in the first would commence two weeks after the reopening. Additional appointments, inspections and applications for provisional permits will gradually resume within a three-week period.