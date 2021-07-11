La Horquetta family needs help after roof blown off

A La Horquetta family is asking for help after strong winds tore off the roof of their home last week. -

SINCE last Thursday, a La Horquetta family of ten, including a 10-month-old baby boy, have been living in a room of their house after strong winds tore off the roof of their home.

The missing roof has left a significant portion of their Prophecy Drive, Phase Four, home exposed to rain; damaging furniture and appliances.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Alexis Ramdhanee said she was home when a strong wind blew the roof off. She said the family is in urgent need of assistance.

"I was in the bedroom of the house at around 2.30 pm, lying down because I had a toothache when I heard a coconut fall on the roof.

"Not long after a strong breeze passed through and tore off the roof.

"Right now I am helping my sister take care of her children and one of my daughters is pregnant. It's a large family here and we need help from the public."

Ramdhanee, 37, said five children were sent by a relative in Valencia, while one of her older sons is staying with a friend until the roof could be repaired.

She said while she has received some assistance from the regional corporation for a bed and mattress, she is also in need of appliances as her stove was damaged by the rain.

"Right now the first priority is repairing the roof, but I am also in need of a stove.

"The devices for the children for their virtual classes have been damaged. One of my daughters just finished writing SEA and now this happened."

Ramdhanee said while she is grateful for the help she has since received, she is also asking for the assistance of the public to repair the roof and replace some household items.

"I don't want it to seem like I am only interested in money, but I do need assistance.

"I feel like I'm under a lot of pressure right now and I don't want to break down in front of everyone, but I do feel like that might happen."

Anyone interested in assisting the family can contact the Newsday Port of Spain office at 607-4929.