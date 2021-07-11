Kamla: Rowley behaving like 'biggest victim' of the pandemic

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Saturday described the Prime Minister as a tyrant who complained of being the “biggest victim of this devastating pandemic.”

In a media release, Persad-Bissessar said Dr Rowley failed to acknowledge the thousands “who lost their livelihoods in his brainless lockdown.”

She was at the time referring to Rowley’s defence of his ministers who purchased luxury vehicles and were granted tax exemptions, as is their entitlement, amounting to roughly $1 million.

“Rowley’s behaviour and mindset is that of a self-absorbed dictator – not a public servant. This is a man who has lost touch with reality.”

She criticised Rowley for failing to tell the country the cost of the vaccines procured from China, however, the PM disclosed at Saturday's media briefing that the cost could not be divulged because of a non-disclosure clause in the contract.

She added: “It is doubly tragic that the one person who deserves to lose his job over his malfeasance and incompetence – Keith Rowley – continues to ignore the plight of the thousands of our citizens who are now on the breadline.”

She said the crisis faced by the country is as a direct result of Rowley’s mismanagement of vaccine procurement. Thousands of businesses are unable to reopen, she said, as a result of lack of vaccines. She added that thousands were without food for months and will be without a job when the restrictions are lifted all the while there are many that were promised salary relief grants and are yet to receive any.