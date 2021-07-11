CoP confirms probe of MP's $1m tax exemption

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. -

While he could not give much details on the nature of the enquiry and how far it has progressed, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on Sunday confirmed a probe has been launched into allegations that a sitting member of Parliament facilitated a tax exemption of $1 million for a member of public to buy a luxury vehicle.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister revealed that allegations were being investigated by the police.

Dr Rowley was responding to critics who questioned if it was appropriate for ministers to receive tax exemptions on the importation of luxury vehicles.

Contacted for comment, Griffith said, "All I can say is I can confirm there is such an investigation ongoing."

Police sources on Sunday, also confirmed that there was a probe underway which involved different arms of the police's white collar crime units.

They said the investigation was being dealt with using senior officers from the Fraud Squad, Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) and the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB).