Card-skimming devices found, seized in St Helena

File photo

Investigators from the Fraud Squad are continuing enquiries after a quantity of devices, used in a card-skimming operation in St Helena, were found and seized on Saturday.

Police said they received information of the devices being kept at a house in Madras, St Helena, and went to the area.

Several devices, including blank cards used for card-skimming and machines used to collect and print the information from victims' bank cards, were found and seized.

Newsday understands one man, who is known to police, was arrested.

The man, who has several different addresses in western, eastern and central Trinidad, was arrested last year for similar charges.

Police said the Fraud Squad would be ramping up activities against fradusters as the reliance on online-banking and ATMs continue while the state of emergency remains in effect.

They are also warning the public to be careful when using Linx machines at businesseplaces and be vigilant of any strange pieces of equipment they may see at ATM machines.