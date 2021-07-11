Birchwood-James: 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines 'a gamechanger'

In this November 21, 2020 file photo chef Candis Williams prepares a meal at Waves Restaurant in Tobago. From July 19 restaurants can partially reopen with curbside and takeaway services only. -

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James has welcomed the news that 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines from China will arrive in TT on Tuesday to further accelerate the national vaccination drive.

“Those 800,000 vaccines will be a game changer because that will allow us to go up to over 600,000 people vaccinated as we aim for the 900, 0000,” she told Sunday Newsday.

“So now we have vaccines to give people who want.”

The Prime Minister made the announcement on Saturday during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Birchwood-James reiterated mass vaccination is the only way through which the national economy, especially in Tobago, could be reopened with some measure of comfort.

She said workers in the tourism sector must be vaccinated before they can welcome foreigners.

Birchwood-James lamented TT was still on the UK Travel Department’s red list.

“Right now, to Europe and the rest of the world, we are a red country. We have to get to a green country.

“Green means that the numbers are coming down and three-quarter of your population is fully vaccinated. So, we need to get there if we want to get our visitors to come back.”

Birchwood-James also welcomed Dr Rowley’s announcement that car dealerships will be allowed to open for business on Monday while curbside and take out services at restaurants and other food establishments will resume on July 19.

“Opening up the restaurants for takeaway only. Nothing is wrong with that.”

She also applauded the decision to reopen the manufacturing sector.

“That is where we get a lot of our foreign exchange from.”

Birchwood-James said she is eagerly awaiting the full reopening of the Tobago economy.

“I think it was very positive news conference as we move forward to open the economy because right now, we are at a dead end.”