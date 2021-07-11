5 more deaths, 175 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Five more covid19-related deaths were recorded in the Health Ministry’s 4 pm update on Saturday.

They were an elderly man, an elderly woman, a middle aged man and two middle aged women, all with comorbidities. They brought the total number of deaths to 935.

There were also 175 new cases from samples taken between July 6 to 9, bringing the total number of positive cases to 34,577. Hundreds of people recovered however as 41 people were discharged from health facilities and 253 were released from home self-isolation.

The total number of active cases was 6,093, while the number of recovered cases was 27,549.

In hospital there were 326 with 22 in the intensive care unit and 20 in the high dependency unit. In step down facilities, there were 112, 188 in state quarantine facilities, and 5,480 in home isolation.