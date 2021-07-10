Tobago has 190 active covid19 cases

Tobago now has 190 active covid19 cases after 22 new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 28.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 20 patients in state isolation, 155 in home isolation, four in ICU and 11 in step down facilities.

There are 788 recovered patients.

To date, 8, 532 have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 1,006 have tested positive.

The division said a total of 10,288 people have received the first dose of the Astra-Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 7, 235 have received their second dose.