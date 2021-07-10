Thankful rebuttal

Bliss Seepersad shakes hands with CoP Gary Griffith. -

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday the Office of the President issued a release rebutting Senator Wade Mark’s comment regarding PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad’s fitness to hold office.

I think it was unfortunate for this public official to have to undergo this raving and I was thankful three days before, during the debate on the CoP selection, that Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh expressed his confidence in Seepersad and the President’s ability to chose this candidate to head the PSC.

S JAMES

via e-mail