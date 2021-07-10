Security lapse can increase patient suffering

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Reports of drugs stolen from the St James Medical Complex on July 5 raises many questions about the competence of those charged with the responsibility for managing the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

The list of drugs that have gone missing include commonly used medications such as insulin, but also very expensive and sometimes scarce chemotherapy medications needed by cancer patients.

In circumstances where drug shortages can result from both lack of funding due to government budgetary constraints as well as supply chain challenges because of the covid19 pandemic, this incident is even more worrisome. The value of the drugs missing is probably in the millions of dollars.

It is imperative that the NWRHA and the police do all in their power to recover these much-needed drugs as well as quickly apprehending the culprits. The board and management of the NWRHA must act quickly to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

I call on the Minister of Health to review the governance arrangements at the NWRHA to hold to account those responsible for this lapse in security. He must take the necessary action to ensure that those charged with guarding assets paid for by taxpayer dollars have the requisite competence since it appears that this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place at this facility.

In the meantime, I trust that citizens, especially cancer patients and diabetics, who so urgently need these drugs do not suffer as a result of the negligence of the NWRHA.

DR LACKRAM BODOE

MP, Fyzabad