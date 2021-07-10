Reinstate the death penalty

THE EDITOR: I see there is again a spate of murders. So what are the politicians doing about it? Nothing as usual. They continue to pass the buck to the police, although they hold the key to reducing murders.

All they have to do is reinstate the death penalty and disregard the advice from the Privy Council. It is about time the Government takes the of bull by the horns and stop the slaughter of so many innocent citizens.

This has been going on for decades under the PNM and has to stop.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail