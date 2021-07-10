Police deny closing down El Pecos market

Police speak with El Pecos director Suzanne Camacho, right. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

POLICE visited El Pecos Grill grocery on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Friday afternoon after a long line of people was seen outside the establishment. The police, in a release on its Facebook Page, denied closing down the establishment.

Several officers arrived at 2.30 pm and were in the grocery for the next three hours where they inspected the owners' documents showing their grocery was registered. Police reportedly took the recording equipment from security cameras.

El Pecos director Suzanne Camacho told reporters she could not understand why police visited.

“In front of the establishment there were several people waiting and that attracted the attention of the police. We do not understand why, we are complying with the law and we work in the same way as a market plaza or a gas station,” Camacho said.

She said there was a large turnout of customers because El Pecos is a recognised brand and customers would have seen on social media that it was reopened as a supermarket.

Camacho said the people who were in single file, were warned by police about covid19 public health regulations.

"There is social distancing, sinks, temperature measurement equipment, antibacterial gel, plastic gloves, we do not understand what is the difference between us and other establishments," she said.

Although El Pecos was not closed, the owners still do not know if they will be able to open their doors to customers on Saturday.

Camacho said they have to speak with their lawyers.

"We talked to the workers, they need to work because they have been severely affected by the measures against covid19, they are suffering, all the people are suffering from the lockdown," she said.

The TTPS on its Facebook page said on Friday that officers did not close down the restaurant-turned-grocery.

The release said police visited El Pecos Market Place following a report from public health officials of the Port-of-Spain City Corporation.

When officers arrived, the place was already closed to the public, but there were customers and staff inside the building.

The TTPS said public health officials visited El Pecos earlier on Friday. A team of officers from the TTPS, Port-of-Spain City Police, and the public health department, under ACP Yusuf Gaffar, Senior Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Arlene George and Supt Baird, visited the establishment.

The police conducted preliminary investigations to determine if there was any breach of the Public Health Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021. Statements were recorded and items of evidential value were photographed. Sgt De Gale is continuing inquiries, the police said.