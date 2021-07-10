PM: Qualified applicants will receive relief grants by year-end

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai. -

THE Prime Minister has said that "all qualified applicants" for the Salary Relief and Income Support Grants will receive same by the end of the year.

He was responding to a question by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit in Parliament on Friday.

She asked what was the "present status" of these grants between May 2021 and now.

Dr Rowley said it is "moving full speed ahead" but the actual numbers of people should be sought from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Social Development.

Mohit then asked when the applicants will receive these grants.

Rowley said, "Well, different people will get them in their hands at different times because it’s a process and you're dealing with tens of thousands of persons.

"Those who qualify as early applicants will receive it in their hands before those who applied most recently."

Mohit then asked if payments of these grants have started for those who applied during the mentioned time frame.

Rowley said those who applied in May have already begun to receive payments.

Mohit's final question was whether all eligible applicants will receive payments during this fiscal year.

Rowley said, "Given the arrangement we have in place, all qualified applicants are expected to be paid well before the end of the year."