Playing for third place pointless

THE EDITOR: Do third place matches make any sense? Is this consolation game necessary? Should this "small" final be abolished?

Sometimes they are entertaining, but third placed matches are redundant. It is a fight between semi-final losers. The eliminated semi-finalists are emotionally empty and want to return home ASAP. And yet they have to hold on a few days more for a rather pointless game.

Most teams field reserve lineups for such games. Players are frustrated by the semi-final loss and refuse to take part in a consolation game that has no bearing on anything.

In football should both losing semi-finalists be awarded bronze medals? This third place game is pointless, null and void.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town