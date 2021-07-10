'Obeah Man' killed in Valencia

Stock photo

A Valencia man was murdered on Friday night in the driveway of his home.

Police said the body of Sean "Obeah Man" Joseph was found after reports of gunshots at his home around 7 pm.

Joseph, 42, also known as "Captain", was found in a towel at his Plantation Road home by officers of the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol Unit.

Police said he was shot in the chest and his left foot was almost severed.

Police believe he was attacked by at least two people since two different types of ammunition, 9mm and. 40 calibre were recovered at the scene.

No motive was given for the killing.