Medical lab technicians, radiographers can give covid19 vaccines

A member of the public gets the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine at Couva Health Facility. File photo -

MEDICAL laboratory technicians and radiographers have been added to the group of medical personnel who are authorised to administer covid19 vaccines to the population. This authorisation was given by President Paula-Mae Weekes in Legal Notice 192 which was issued on Friday.

Through this notice, amendments were made to the Emergency Powers (2019 Novel Coronavirus

(2019-nCoV) Vaccination (Amendment) Regulations 2021, to approve medical laboratory technicians and radiographers amongst the medical personnel who can administer covid19 vaccines.

On June 12, through Legal Notice 179, the regulations were amended to allow veterinary surgeons, dentists, paramedics and pharmacists to administer covid19 vaccines. All of the medical personnel listed under the regulations will administer covid19 vaccines under the direction or supervision of a medical practitioner.

Under the regulations, nursing personnel, dental and medical interns are also approved to administer covid19 vaccines.

Newsday was informed that further details about the inclusion of medical laboratory technicians and radiographers to the group of medical personnel allowed to administer covid19 would be provided on Saturday at a 2.30 pm news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's hosted by the Prime Minister.

At a news conference at the same venue on July 3, Dr Rowley said Caricom can expect to receive approximately 800,000 doses of covid19 vaccines from the Africa Medical Supplies Platform by mid-July. He said out of those 800,000, Trinidad and Tobago is expected to receive just under 200,000 doses. Rowley said TT's final shipment of Covax vaccines has been delayed until August.