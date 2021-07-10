Man charged with murdering 5-year-old stepson

DARREL CLARKE -

A 22-year-old St Barb's man was charged on Friday with the murder of his five-year-old stepson.

A police media release said Darrel Clarke will appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

Clarke is accused of killing Re'Sean Armani Bowen. The child was found unresponsive on November 22, 2019 at Gobin Trace, Upper St Barb’s Road, Laventille. Police said after extensive investigations by officers assigned to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One, led by Insp Lynch and Insp Jones, Clarke was held and charged.