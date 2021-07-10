Haiti, I am sorry

Jovenel Moïse - Richard Drew

THE EDITOR:

Haiti I’m sorry...

But one day we’ll turn our heads

And look inside you,

Haiti I am sorry,...Haiti I am sorry

One day we’ll turn our heads and

Restore your glory.

– David Rudder, Haiti (2008)

Every word from the song by David Rudder echoes our very sentiments. A nation ravaged by such ills is deeply troubling. Our Caribbean neighbour is not deserving of this sense of resignation. For far too long Haiti is flagged by these vicissitudes. It is very devastating to learn of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the injuries his wife Martine Moïse sustained.

We applaud this government's celerity in pledging to work conscientiously and assiduously with Caricom colleagues and international partners to offer support to Haiti during such a critical time.

Sincere condolences to Haiti, as a nation, its people, our Caricom colleagues, and the family, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain