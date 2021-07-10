El Pecos supermarket closes...for now

Police officers outside El Pecos on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook on Friday. The restaurant which reopened on Thursday as a supermarket but sold prepacked meals closed on Saturday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

El Pecos On The Go Market Ltd, which opened on Thursday, temporarily closed its doors on Saturday.

According to the El Pecos Facebook Page it was closed to “formulate systems to handle customer flow in consideration of overwhelming demand.”

El Pecos Grill was previously a restaurant, but recently opened its Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook branch as a registered supermarket. The market offered prepackaged food and had a shelf with grocery items such as rice, flour, sauces, bread, cooking oil, beans, toilet paper and laundry detergent.

Suzanne and Richard Camacho, owners of El Pecos, said they had been waiting to see if the government would reopen restaurants, but as it did not, they decided to reopen as a supermarket. A certificate from the Registrar General accrediting the business was dated June 24, 2021.

On Friday afternoon the police visited the location after a long line of people were seen outside the establishment. According to the police, they were on the premises to investigate if there were any breaches of the public health regulations.

On Saturday’s Facebook post, it thanked customers for their overwhelming support but felt the crowd gathered had to potential to become unmanageable.

“We keep the health and safety of our staff and customers at the forefront of everything we do during this serious pandemic, and have since very early on, so we have decided to close our doors while we formulate a system to address the flow of customers at our Ariapita Avenue location. We are, for example, considering a number system that may allow customers to remain in their vehicles.”

It added that the market stocked grocery and sanitation items, fresh baked breads, and pre-packaged and pre-priced El Pecos On The Go food items.