Covid19 deaths decreasing among ‘elderly’

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Health needs to be more data-driven and transparent when it comes to information being provided to the public. This is in relation to covid19-related deaths of elderly in this instance.

For instance, as of July 8, covid19 deaths among the "elderly" is actually decreasing. This is according to the ministry's own figures.

For the first eight days in July, the number of covid19-related deaths was 52 "elderly" people or 68 per cent of all deaths for this period.

However, when compared to the last eight days in June (same eight-day period), such deaths were 64 "elderly" people (thus higher than 52 in July) or 74 per cent of all covid19 deaths in that eight-day period.

Further, no figures were presented to show the number of deaths in homes for the aged for any two periods for comparative purposes.

As a social scientist, I demand that Ministry of Health officials must come with reliable data before I accept or reject their position.

IAN RAMDHANIE

via e-mail